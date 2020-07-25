Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Allegheny for the second quarter of 2020 have been going down over the past month. The company is likely to benefit from strength in the AA&S segment and its joint venture with Tsingshan. Allegheny is also strengthening its efforts to improve cost structure. The company’s cost reduction actions should lend support to its bottom line in 2020. However, the ongoing section 232 tariffs on A&T Stainless joint venture and the impacts of the coronavirus are exerting pressure on the company’s profitability. Lower demand in aerospace and consumer electronics markets is also exerting pressure on the company’s margins. Allegheny is also facing challenges in HPMC segment. The company’s high debt level is another concern. It has also underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.20.

ATI stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $24.17.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.13 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.47%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,888,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,051,000 after buying an additional 292,266 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,433,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,574,000 after buying an additional 703,492 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,646,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,307,000 after buying an additional 200,800 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 151.6% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,369,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,638,000 after buying an additional 2,029,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,792,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,238,000 after buying an additional 111,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

