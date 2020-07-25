Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.15-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.569-2.597 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.Allegion also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.15-4.30 EPS.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair began coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered Allegion from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.38.
ALLE stock opened at $101.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.41 and a 200-day moving average of $108.55. Allegion has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.18.
About Allegion
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.
