Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.15-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.569-2.597 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.Allegion also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.15-4.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair began coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered Allegion from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.38.

ALLE stock opened at $101.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.41 and a 200-day moving average of $108.55. Allegion has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Allegion had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $589.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

