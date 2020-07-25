Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Dupont Capital Management Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $78,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,594.57.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $3.81 on Friday, hitting $1,511.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,586.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,463.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,372.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,032.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.