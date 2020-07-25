Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Heritage Investors Management Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Alphabet by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,511.87. 1,536,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,032.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,586.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,463.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,372.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,594.57.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

