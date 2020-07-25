Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Increased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,484,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 314.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 29,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,594.57.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $3.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,511.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,032.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,586.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,463.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,372.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

