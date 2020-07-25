Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,143 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 770.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded down $3.01 on Friday, hitting $60.62. 11,005,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,560,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

