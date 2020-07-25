Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,386 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 481.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 48,267 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 72.7% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $287,000.

Shares of IBDM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 151,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,083. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $25.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93.

