Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 12,608 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 221.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,822,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,258,000 after buying an additional 3,584,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826,599 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10,649.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,746,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,058 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $109,591,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,315,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,798,000 after purchasing an additional 470,871 shares during the period.

Shares of NEAR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.06. 372,258 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.67. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

