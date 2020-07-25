Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 236 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $76.85. 5,661,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,809,596. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.14. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

