Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 600 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,783 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Anthem by 16.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,118,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,049,000 after acquiring an additional 181,091 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,710,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,661,000 after acquiring an additional 93,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $774,815,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,657.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,771 shares of company stock worth $11,041,447 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.31.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.49. 1,100,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,958. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.27 and its 200 day moving average is $269.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $309.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

