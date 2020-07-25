Archford Capital Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.26. 15,971,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,663,664. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.