Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth $26,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.26. 39,160,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,598,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.80.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

