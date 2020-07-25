Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,129 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,677,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Boeing by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after buying an additional 3,997,531 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Boeing by 372,990.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $470,180,000 after buying an additional 3,151,767 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $48,135,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Boeing by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,600,997,000 after acquiring an additional 769,205 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.08.

Boeing stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.76. 28,548,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,099,512. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.73. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.06 billion, a PE ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.