Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $10.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,389,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,798 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,920,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,670 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 505.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,750,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,900,000 after buying an additional 1,461,335 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,240. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.74.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

