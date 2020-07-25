Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,832,000 after purchasing an additional 235,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cummins by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,531,000 after buying an additional 98,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,903,000 after buying an additional 89,948 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 17.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,201,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,899,000 after acquiring an additional 329,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cummins by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,918,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $195.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.06.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $188.24. 897,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $192.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

