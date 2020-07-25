Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $907,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,043,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854,416 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,416,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,091,000 after purchasing an additional 871,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,665,000 after buying an additional 1,711,080 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,162,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,674,000 after acquiring an additional 398,353 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,394,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,915,000 after acquiring an additional 612,645 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.08. 19,780,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,171,004. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

