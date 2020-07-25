Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 134.9% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,621. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $294.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.29.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

