Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.43. 4,347,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,244. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.77.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.