Archford Capital Strategies LLC Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,093,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,216,000 after acquiring an additional 152,223 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 671,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,167,000 after acquiring an additional 194,523 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,994,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $70.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,435. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.299 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.