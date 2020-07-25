Archford Capital Strategies LLC Makes New $952,000 Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

MBB stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,873. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.90.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

