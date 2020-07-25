Archford Capital Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 594.6% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.29. 987,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,661. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $83.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.42.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

