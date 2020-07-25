Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,326,000 after acquiring an additional 95,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,574,000 after purchasing an additional 77,032 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $920,496,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 419,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Booking from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,723.00.

BKNG stock traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,701.30. The stock had a trading volume of 324,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,156. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,676.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,646.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

