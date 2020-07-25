Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 454.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.1% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 105,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,304. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $130.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.