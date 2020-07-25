Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 794 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

CWB stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.38. The stock had a trading volume of 650,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,717. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.57.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.