Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 93 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,345,000 after purchasing an additional 102,641 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Caterpillar by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,938 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,885,000 after buying an additional 62,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $754,296,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,076,000 after buying an additional 2,157,830 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAT traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,226. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.39 and a 200 day moving average of $124.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.47.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

