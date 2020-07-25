ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 122.10%. The company had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $9.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $614.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

ARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

In related news, insider Mark Gruber purchased 3,000 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

