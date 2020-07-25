Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Wesleyan Assurance Society

Wesleyan Assurance Society increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 98.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,466,000 after buying an additional 289,810 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the first quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 40.3% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.43. 980,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.14.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

