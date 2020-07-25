Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.31, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million.

Shares of Bank First National stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.75. Bank First National has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BFC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank First National from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

Bank First National Company Profile

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

