Bank of America Raises Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $63.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CAH. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.27.

NYSE CAH opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.86. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 69.23%. The business had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 307.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

