Baskin Financial Services Inc. Buys New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,967 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,395,000. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.9% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 492,812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $144,847,000 after purchasing an additional 26,785 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,062,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.70.

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,498. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $262.71 and a one year high of $331.49. The firm has a market cap of $143.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

