Baskin Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,627 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 3.7% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $24,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX traded up $2.87 on Friday, reaching $480.45. 7,737,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,366,405. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $575.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.74. The company has a market cap of $211.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $460.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.00.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,696,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 9,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.32, for a total transaction of $5,216,859.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,954.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,131 shares of company stock worth $89,426,329 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

