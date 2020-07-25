Baskin Financial Services Inc. Purchases 4,886 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza makes up approximately 3.3% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.16% of Domino’s Pizza worth $22,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2,259.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.86.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $5.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $386.91. 546,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,881. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.17. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,875 shares of company stock worth $10,180,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.