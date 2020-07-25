Baskin Financial Services Inc. Purchases 9,670 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.6% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,075,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,255,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,988,000 after buying an additional 1,701,953 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,174,240,000 after buying an additional 953,901 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,461,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,686,000 after buying an additional 921,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,617,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,516,000 after buying an additional 426,382 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total value of $360,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,244 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.33.

American Tower stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,603. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.88. The company has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $269.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

