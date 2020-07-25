Baskin Financial Services Inc. Sells 199,959 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 92.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,613 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 199,959 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,103,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,498,000 after acquiring an additional 57,760 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BNS traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 863,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,937. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 49.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

