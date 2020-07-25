Baskin Financial Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,000,122 shares of company stock worth $302,709,148 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $306.92. 2,484,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,771,443. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Guggenheim lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.43.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

