BETAPRO GLD BULN 2X DAILY BULL ETF (TSE:HBU) Trading Up 1.5%

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

BETAPRO GLD BULN 2X DAILY BULL ETF (TSE:HBU)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$14.28 and last traded at C$14.08, approximately 21,129 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 56,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.87.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.58.

