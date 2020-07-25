BidaskClub Upgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

OMAB has been the subject of several other reports. Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,590. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $67.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.90.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 40.34%. The firm had revenue of $27.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,912,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 93,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,469,000 after purchasing an additional 39,430 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24,424 shares in the last quarter. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

