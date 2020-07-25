BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) Shares Bought by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust comprises approximately 0.5% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,472,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 109,344 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,451,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 391,483 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 450,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 91,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 55,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BYM stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.38. 30,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,700. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

