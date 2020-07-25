BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TCPC. TheStreet cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James cut BlackRock TCP Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.30.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock remained flat at $$9.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,659. The company has a market capitalization of $557.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 33.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2,511.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 37.2% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 30.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

