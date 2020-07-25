Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,631 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $12,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.70. 4,064,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 27.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

