BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $510.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.27 million.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $56.33 on Friday. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $88.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92.

In related news, EVP Martin E. Grunst acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,895.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,823.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $274,715 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on BOK Financial from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.57.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

