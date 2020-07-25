Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.28. The company had a trading volume of 449,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $136.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.48.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

In other news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $416,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total value of $1,191,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,054 shares of company stock valued at $19,209,467 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

