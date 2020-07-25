Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Invests $6.34 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,340,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 8.9% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.69. 2,358,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,766,286. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.