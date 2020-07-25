Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.87 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,404 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.6% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $1,463,224,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,401,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454,341 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 86.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,314,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735,426 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $398,420,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,407,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,448 shares of company stock worth $10,724,030 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $98.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,534,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $101.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.28 and a 200-day moving average of $87.95.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

