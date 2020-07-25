Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.4% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after acquiring an additional 40,089 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 85,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.58. 1,982,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,226. The firm has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.39 and a 200 day moving average of $124.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.47.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

