Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,812,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 548,000 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises approximately 3.6% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $516,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,185,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,306,000 after buying an additional 217,043 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $759,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.48. The company had a trading volume of 889,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,037. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.09 and its 200 day moving average is $107.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $130.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $505.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.35 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.90.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.