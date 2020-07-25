Chronos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 23,958 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,958 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 2.4% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 106,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 852,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,352,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999,184. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

