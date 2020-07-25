Chronos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 23,958 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,958 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 2.4% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 106,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 852,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,352,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999,184. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit