Chronos Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $877,754,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $36,671,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in 3M by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,377 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in 3M by 3,725.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,934 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 3M by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,645,000 after acquiring an additional 777,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $159.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,277,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $91.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

