Chronos Wealth Management LLC Buys 248 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 225,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,230.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,841,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,102 shares of company stock valued at $23,532,028. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.25. 1,814,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.38. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $285.63. The stock has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

