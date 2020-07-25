Chronos Wealth Management LLC Has $381,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 40,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,120. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.68. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,451.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.